Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Up 5.3% in July

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Engie Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of Engie stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.03. 88,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,694. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.
About Engie
