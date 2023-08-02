Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Up 5.3% in July

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Engie Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Engie stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.03. 88,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,694. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

