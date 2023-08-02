Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives $30.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.91.

Several research firms have commented on EPD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.