Entrada Therapeutics’ (TRDA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDAGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.90% from the stock’s current price.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRDA traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. 59,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,972. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. Entrada Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $494.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of -0.38.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDAGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Entrada Therapeutics

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $69,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,592 shares of company stock valued at $691,091 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 927.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

