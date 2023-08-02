Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,835.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 471,007 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 727.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 153,760 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,646 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.47. 8,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,753. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.0544 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

