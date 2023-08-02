Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.07-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enviri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.25–$0.09 EPS.

Enviri Stock Performance

Enviri stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. 723,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,279. Enviri has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.02.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Enviri had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $495.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enviri will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

