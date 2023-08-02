Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.07) to $0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01.

Enviri Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVRI opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $763.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.02. Enviri has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Enviri had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $495.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Enviri will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

