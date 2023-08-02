Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,708 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.86% of Envista worth $57,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Envista by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,880,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,194,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,793,000 after purchasing an additional 842,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Envista by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,578,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,845,000 after buying an additional 702,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Envista by 2,656.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 705,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,845,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Stock Down 0.3 %

NVST traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.92. 4,087,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Envista

Envista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.