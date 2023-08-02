EOS Price Tops $0.75 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002520 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $818.83 million and approximately $88.95 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001949 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002961 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000986 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,098,508,827 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.