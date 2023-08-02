Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) and Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Head to Head Review

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) and Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Epiroc AB (publ) and Konica Minolta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epiroc AB (publ) $4.93 billion 4.87 $832.77 million $0.69 28.68 Konica Minolta $8.37 billion N/A -$763.33 million ($3.17) -2.32

Epiroc AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Konica Minolta. Konica Minolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epiroc AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epiroc AB (publ) 16.89% 27.66% 14.74% Konica Minolta -9.37% -18.83% -7.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Epiroc AB (publ) and Konica Minolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Epiroc AB (publ) and Konica Minolta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epiroc AB (publ) 1 6 1 0 2.00 Konica Minolta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Epiroc AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $174.67, indicating a potential upside of 782.60%. Given Epiroc AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Epiroc AB (publ) is more favorable than Konica Minolta.

Dividends

Epiroc AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Konica Minolta pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Epiroc AB (publ) pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Konica Minolta pays out -3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Konica Minolta is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Epiroc AB (publ) has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konica Minolta has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Epiroc AB (publ) beats Konica Minolta on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries. This segment also offers solutions for automation, digitalization, and electrification. The Tools & Attachments segment provides rock drilling tools and hydraulic attachments that are used primarily for drilling, deconstruction, recycling, and rock excavation. Epiroc AB (publ) was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services. It also provides diagnostic imaging systems, such as digital X-ray diagnostic imaging, diagnostic ultrasound systems, and other systems; digitalization, networking, solutions, and services in the medical field; genetic testing and drug discovery support services; and primary care services. In addition, the company offers measuring instruments; functional film displays; organic light emitting diode lighting products; industrial inkjet printheads; lenses for industrial and professional use; and imaging IoT and visual solutions. Konica Minolta, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

