EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

A number of research firms have commented on EQT. Mizuho upped their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

EQT Trading Down 1.2 %

EQT opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. EQT has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $51.97.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that EQT will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. EQT’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 10,257.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

