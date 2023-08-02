Eryk J. Spytek Sells 6,319 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.41. 1,512,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.79 and its 200 day moving average is $106.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.91 and a one year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. Lamb Weston's quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

