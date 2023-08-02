ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. ESAB had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $720.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. ESAB updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS.

Shares of ESAB stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.38. ESAB has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $73.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,163.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESAB. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ESAB by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ESAB by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in ESAB by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ESAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ESAB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

