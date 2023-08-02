ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Loop Capital

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Loop Capital from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.07% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESAB. CL King initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ESAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ESAB in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.
ESAB Trading Down 1.5 %
ESAB traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ESAB has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $73.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.81.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ESAB by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
About ESAB
ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
