ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Loop Capital

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Loop Capital from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESAB. CL King initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ESAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ESAB in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Trading Down 1.5 %

ESAB traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ESAB has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $73.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $720.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ESAB by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.