ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 7,230,000 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ESS Tech by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 55,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,291,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 218,883 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 100.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,880 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,183,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,116,000. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

ESS Tech Stock Performance

Shares of GWH opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. ESS Tech has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 7,437.68% and a negative return on equity of 59.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that ESS Tech will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Featured Articles

