Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.57

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.57 and last traded at $50.52, with a volume of 188385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.57 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 73.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $125,325.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 218,457 shares in the company, valued at $10,942,511.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,177,000 after buying an additional 261,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,717,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,198,000 after acquiring an additional 89,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Essent Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 815,259 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after acquiring an additional 286,764 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

