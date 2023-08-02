Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3071 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Essential Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 57.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

WTRG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,955. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.88. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTRG. Northcoast Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 385,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,356,000 after purchasing an additional 179,654 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,384,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after acquiring an additional 243,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

