Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 3,005 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pariax LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $97.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

