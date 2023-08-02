Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 499 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Natixis acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

GDX traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,306,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

