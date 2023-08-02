Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires New Stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 189,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.41% of NanoString Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 227,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSTG stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. 40,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,227. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.54. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $191.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.54.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 252.96% and a negative net margin of 122.19%. The firm had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,234.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $174,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 338,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,691. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,234.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $461,826 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

