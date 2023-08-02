Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 34,118 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,118 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Viemed Healthcare worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,828,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.74. 2,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,095. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.04 million, a PE ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.42. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $12.01.

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.09%.

In other Viemed Healthcare news, Director Timothy Smokoff sold 10,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $139,977.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,332 shares in the company, valued at $909,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

