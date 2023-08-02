Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Five Below by 3.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 283.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.59.

Five Below Trading Down 0.9 %

FIVE stock opened at $205.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.48. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.55 and a 12 month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

