Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 945,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,975 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in American Resources were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AREC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Resources by 16.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,563,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 362,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Resources by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 95,047 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of American Resources by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 857,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 182,239 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in American Resources by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 387,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on American Resources from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

American Resources Stock Performance

American Resources stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.85. 11,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,455. American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that American Resources Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

