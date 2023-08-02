Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 180,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.13% of Adaptive Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $8,253,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $7,720,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 547,304 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,487. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $13.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.81 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 41.21% and a negative net margin of 105.87%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $597,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,338.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 242,961 shares of company stock worth $1,967,763 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

