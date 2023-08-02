Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2023

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPTFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 180,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.13% of Adaptive Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $8,253,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $7,720,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 547,304 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,487. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $13.21.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.81 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 41.21% and a negative net margin of 105.87%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $597,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,338.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 242,961 shares of company stock worth $1,967,763 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

(Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.