Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $84,970,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after buying an additional 671,103 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Chart Industries by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,044,000 after buying an additional 628,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.47.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTLS stock traded down $3.18 on Wednesday, hitting $178.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,743. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.89 and its 200-day moving average is $130.93.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $908.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

