ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:TETF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:TETF – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.47. Approximately 13,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 460% from the average daily volume of 2,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.
ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.