Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $429.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Get Everest Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Everest Group

Everest Group Price Performance

EG traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $359.55. 217,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Group has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $394.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Group will post 45.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.