Everipedia 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.50 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Everipedia token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $68.57 million and $7.50 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 16,394,993,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IQ (IQ) is a cryptocurrency designed to build a more intelligent future through artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. It powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain encyclopedia, and integrates AI for article summarization. The token serves as a governance and DeFi mechanism, enabling IQ stakers to influence platform decisions. BrainDAO manages the IQ token and maintains a treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, NFTs, and other digital assets. IQ holders can participate in the HiIQ staking system and receive rewards for contributing to the encyclopedia. The maximum supply of IQ tokens is capped at 21 billion. The project began in 2018 with an airdrop to EOS holders, ensuring broad distribution.”

