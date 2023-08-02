Everscale (EVER) Trading Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

Everscale (EVER) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $108.70 million and $8.87 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,088,650,114 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

