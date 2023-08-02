Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Announces Earnings Results

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 9.1 %

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $8.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,580. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $194,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $194,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $103,805.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,564 shares in the company, valued at $683,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,559,500. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.