Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $342.00 million-$352.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.91 million. Extreme Networks also updated its Q1 guidance to 0.28-0.33 EPS.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

EXTR has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extreme Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 26,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $557,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 883,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,560,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,858 shares of company stock worth $4,119,020. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1,693.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 149.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

