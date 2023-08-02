Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises approximately 0.5% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $39,656,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 219,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,099,000 after purchasing an additional 65,627 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,793,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac stock traded down $15.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $814.43. 79,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,049. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $389.83 and a 52-week high of $860.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $802.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $732.12.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.14.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

