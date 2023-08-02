Fariborz Assaderaghi Sells 1,100 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,263 shares in the company, valued at $13,622,401. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,099 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $131,088.72.

On Friday, June 2nd, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,099 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total value of $111,328.70.

SiTime Stock Performance

SITM traded down $6.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.26. 362,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,517. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $209.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). SiTime had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SiTime by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of SiTime by 20.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SiTime by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SITM shares. Barclays upped their price target on SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.29.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

