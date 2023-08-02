Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5,110.00

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5,110.00 and last traded at $5,120.00, with a volume of 54 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5,175.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,416.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6,059.29. The stock has a market cap of $614.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $28.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.45%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

