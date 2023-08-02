FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.35–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$84.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.26 million.

FARO Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of FARO Technologies stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $301.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.29. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $39.71.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.86). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FARO Technologies

Insider Activity at FARO Technologies

In other news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman purchased 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,546.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 135,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,670.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman acquired 4,350 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $49,546.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 135,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,670.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $90,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,412 shares in the company, valued at $243,240.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 37,255 shares of company stock valued at $457,203. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,966,000 after purchasing an additional 77,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 102,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FARO Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after buying an additional 75,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in FARO Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,975,000 after purchasing an additional 70,956 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.