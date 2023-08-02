Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.09–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$128.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.14 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.21 EPS.

Fastly Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of FSLY traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,511,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,399. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.27. Fastly has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fastly from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.25.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $203,389.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,341,061 shares in the company, valued at $115,534,131.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $203,389.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,341,061 shares in the company, valued at $115,534,131.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $975,686.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,328,336 shares in the company, valued at $17,494,185.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,228 shares of company stock worth $4,101,276 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Fastly by 152.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 63.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 20,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fastly by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after buying an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastly by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth about $250,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

