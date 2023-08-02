Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.27-0.21) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $500-510, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $501.43 million. Fastly also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.07-0.09) EPS.

Fastly Trading Down 8.3 %

NYSE:FSLY traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,451,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.27. Fastly has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $19.98.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLY. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fastly from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fastly from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $198,959.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,789.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $975,686.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,328,336 shares in the company, valued at $17,494,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $198,959.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 528,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,789.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,886 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 13,926.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 886.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

