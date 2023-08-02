Fathom (FTHM) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Fathom to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $77.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. On average, analysts expect Fathom to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Fathom has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.

In related news, Director Scott N. Flanders bought 14,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $82,969.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,439.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,937 shares of company stock worth $95,645. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Fathom by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,491,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 233,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fathom by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fathom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fathom by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom in the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

