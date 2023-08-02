FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZEW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FAZEW opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. FaZe has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FaZe stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZEW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 545,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

