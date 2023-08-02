Fei USD (FEI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $66,041.53

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $33.93 million and $66,041.53 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003322 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00017356 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,323.11 or 1.00022470 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,096,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,837,468 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,096,185.41866397 with 34,837,468.01889148 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96972646 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $88,080.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

