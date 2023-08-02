Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Short Interest Update

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,200 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the June 30th total of 490,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,402.0 days.

Shares of FQVTF remained flat at $18.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FQVTF shares. Bank of America lowered Fevertree Drinks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,200 ($15.41) to GBX 1,400 ($17.97) in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $966.67.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

