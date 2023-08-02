FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James lowered FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. William Blair lowered FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 8,897 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $151,604.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Benjamin Cravatt sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $67,718.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 8,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $151,604.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,170 shares of company stock worth $658,566 over the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

FibroGen Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,487,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 143,108 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in FibroGen by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,989 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth about $791,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FGEN stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.