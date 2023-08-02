FIH group (LON:FIH) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) were up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 254 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 254 ($3.26). Approximately 36,891 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,524% from the average daily volume of 2,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247 ($3.17).

FIH group Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £31.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,953.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 255.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 254.42.

About FIH group

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through 6 retail outlets.

