Financial Contrast: Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) versus SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
89.1% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of SM Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
SM Energy has a beta of 4.39, indicating that its share price is 339% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SM Energy and Murphy Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SM Energy
|1
|6
|4
|0
|2.27
|Murphy Oil
|0
|4
|7
|0
|2.64
SM Energy currently has a consensus price target of $39.80, indicating a potential upside of 12.56%. Murphy Oil has a consensus price target of $47.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.60%. Given Murphy Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than SM Energy.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares SM Energy and Murphy Oil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SM Energy
|$3.36 billion
|1.27
|$1.11 billion
|$10.18
|3.48
|Murphy Oil
|$3.93 billion
|1.65
|$965.05 million
|$8.07
|5.16
SM Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Murphy Oil. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares SM Energy and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SM Energy
|41.07%
|28.22%
|14.53%
|Murphy Oil
|30.08%
|19.42%
|9.32%
Summary
Murphy Oil beats SM Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About SM Energy
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
About Murphy Oil
Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
