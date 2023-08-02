Findlay Park Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,933 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.20% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $127,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 35,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.