Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $143.84 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Findlay Park Partners LLP reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,698 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $143,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI traded down $2.62 on Wednesday, reaching $471.38. The company had a trading volume of 524,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,523. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.23 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $415.66 and its 200 day moving average is $405.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.86 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.92.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

