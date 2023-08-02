Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $188.72 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Findlay Park Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,387 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 2.0% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Analog Devices worth $188,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,057. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.17 and its 200-day moving average is $185.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.