Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 600,886 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600,886 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 3.12% of Installed Building Products worth $100,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,658,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 7,558.2% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 128,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 127,204 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 271,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,972,000 after buying an additional 81,257 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3,470.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 80,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

IBP stock traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.15. 218,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.78. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.69 and a 52-week high of $154.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.65.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.36 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 8.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at $678,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at $678,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,197 shares of company stock worth $6,117,956 over the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

