Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 60,584 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Findlay Park Partners LLP reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 929,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,584 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $63,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.11. 1,092,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,049. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

