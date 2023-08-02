Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 95,274 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,461,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 95,274 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 2.2% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $211,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $135.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,704. The stock has a market cap of $159.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.38.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.95.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

