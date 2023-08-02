First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

First Interstate BancSystem has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. First Interstate BancSystem has a payout ratio of 68.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.8%.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK stock remained flat at $28.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. 26,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,510. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 70,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,634,717.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,447,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,944,040.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $610,837.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 980,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,826,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 70,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,717.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,447,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,944,040.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,472,582. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

